Brighton singer hoping for Eurovision Song Contest selection

Brighton singer Aimie Atkinson is hoping to represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Girl band Goldstone has been confirmed as one of the six acts, and the only group, to be selected by the BBC, to compete for the honour of representing the United Kingdom at the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Spokeswoman Helen O'Brien said: “The band, who are comprised of Aimie Atkinson, Helen K Wint and Rhiannon Porter have been called the true embodiment of girl power They will perform in the grand final for Eurovision: You Decide held on Wednesday 7th February at the world-famous Brighton Dome, the iconic venue of ABBA’s 1974 Eurovision Song Contest win with Waterloo. The 90-minute selection show will be hosted once again by comedian Mel Giedroyc alongside Swedish Eurovision winner Måns Zelmerlöw.

“Goldstone are not new to the stage; Aimie won the prestigious BBC Radio 2 ‘Voice of Musical Theatre’ award, when she was just 19, captivating Michael Ball and Elaine Paige who said, “I really think we witnessed the birth of a star”. She recently made her television debut playing Nikki Martin in BBC Doctors as well as starring in the multi Olivier Award winning musical by Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In The Heights. Rhiannon was the understudy for Mel C in the arena tour of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and was plucked from obscurity when discovered in an open audition winning the roles of Fantine and Eponine in the 25th Anniversary Production of ‘Les Misérables’. Helen was Khush in the CBBC's ‘I Dream’ alongside Frankie Bridges and Rochelle Humes from The Saturdays and with primetime Emmy Award-winner Christopher Lloyd, starred as Cathy in Dirty Dancing and Diana Ross in ‘Dancing in The Streets’ Motown Musical.

“The girls will perform ‘I Feel the Love’, an electro-pop romp co-written and produced by Swedish songwriter Joakim Buddee, whose previous credits include Polish pop chart-topper Margaret. The song has been co-written by Grammy-nominated and ‘The X Factor’ contestant Laura White – who recently wrote songs for some of the biggest female artists around such as Alicia Keys, Jess Glynne, Rita Ora – and dance music household name Eric Lumiere – known for Filo and Peri #1 hit ‘Anthem’.”

Helen added: “With a lack of girl vocal groups performing at Eurovision over the past decade, if they will be chosen to represent UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Goldstone will be the second girl group after Precious to enter the competition. ‘I Feel the Love’ has the chance to conquer both the contest and the pop charts.”