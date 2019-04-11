British rock band Band Of Skulls play Brighton on album release day

British rock band Band Of Skulls release their fifth album Love Is All You Love’ on April 12, 2019 via So Recordings – the day they play St George’s Church, Brighton.

Spokesman Warren Higgins said: “The follow-up to 2016’s By Default, the new album was produced by Richard X, who also co-wrote four of the tracks. The euphoric lead single Cool Your Battles is available to stream now.

“Love Is All You Love was recorded in London’s Miloco Studios, The Smoakstack studio in Nashville, and in the Southampton studio of Band Of Skulls founder members’ Russell Marsden (guitar, vocals) and Emma Richardson (bass, vocals).

“Following the amicable departure of drummer Matt Hayward, Russell and Emma started the writing process for the record in 2017 and quickly accumulated a host of new songs. It was a free and experimental process mixing electronic and live instruments, working quickly, getting ideas down, then moving on.

“Work then switched to The Toyshop studio at Miloco to collaborate with Richard X, known for his innovative production with artists from Pet Shop Boys to Goldfrapp to Sugababes, whose Freak Like Me was one of the standout singles of the 2000s. Richard X encouraged Band Of Skulls new spirit of experimentation, pushing the combination of live and electronic as mixing the two was creating interesting dynamics. Once the writing was complete the band decamped to Nashville to record the live element of the record with Eagles Of Death Metal’s Julian Dorio on drums.

“All these elements added a heavy punch and power to Love Is All You Love, especially on the unrelenting Carnivorous and short sharp shock of That’s My Trouble. Cool Your Battles is more widescreen, while We’re Alive has a heavy dance pulse with a touch of melancholy. The song Love Is All You Love focuses on the groove and keeps the feel of when they tracked it live in Nashville. This song in particular seems to encapsulate the sentiment of the whole record.”

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery



Adult comedy - but you can bring your baby along in Brighton



Your chance to join The Jungle Book cast



80s Invasion Tour 2019 brings Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan to Brighton