Broadway Sound provides a huge feast of live music

An eclectic mix of 15 different performers will entertain music lovers at Broadway Sound this Bank Holiday weekend.

The It’s Magic event takes place in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, on Sunday, August 26 (11am-10pm).

Phatbones

It’s a day for the whole family, with kids under 11 years old getting into the festival for free. There will be balloon modelling, circus skills, magic, Jimmy the Juggling Jester and performances from puppeteer Katie Sommers.

The street will be closed to traffic with a stage at each end.

Visitors can start the day slowly with The Ela Southgate Jazz Band, who perform in a style that remains true to the classic era of jazz and Brazilian bossa nova.

It’s Magic always encourage Sussex talent and this year’s event features a Live & Local section. First up is Charlotte Weller who will perform music by female legends like Adele, Dusty Springfield and Amy Winehouse, plus some of her own original music.

U2 Tribe

Rocking onto the stage next is Dylan Bunce as Elvis Presley and joining him will be members from Brighton Jive.

Thief Asleep will play a bit of southern rock, blues and country and the north stage opens to Jackson and the Kingkickers, who offer a blend of folk, blues and rock with soaring female vocals.

The very popular Watson Brothers Duo perform next. They come from Eastbourne and play a selection of classic songs across the decades.

At 2pm Phatbones will offer up some hip-hop and R&B. His act is energetic and fun but he also likes to use music as a platform to educate and address important issues.

Haywards Heath’s Cylvian Flynn will be on stage next with her band Atelier de Soul, performing a mixture of soul and blues.

True Gold –The Spandau Ballet Experience hit the stage at 3pm, then opera fans can enjoy Bella Amici who will perform a gala of voices including scenes from well-loved operas, arias and duets.

Dancing starts up again with U2 Tribe and the festival continues to rock thanks to The Beaucrees. Since re-forming in 2012 after a break of 30 years the band has been performing at sell-out gigs around London and the M25. Five of the six band members are from the original ’60s line-up when played support to acts like The Hollies, The Foremost, The Fortunes, Lulu and The Barron Knights.

The band plays good old rock ‘n roll favourites and the everlasting pop hits from the ‘60s plus some of the best from later years.

The Supersonic ’70s Show also takes revellers down memory lane with some of the biggest hits from the golden age of pop.

Then, as twilight arrives, the fabulous music and magical vocals of everyone’s favourite Swedish supergroup are presented like never before thanks to ABBA Revival. Their set comes complete with live instruments, full choreography and spectacular costumes.

Another tribute band, Mainly Madness, aim to bring the full Madness experience to The Broadway, as well as offering a celebration of Two Tone and ska, paying tribute to The Specials, Bad Manners and The Beat.

Tickets cost £10 in advance (£15 on the day). Visit www.itsmagic.org.uk or buy tickets from Broadbridges, Sussex Road; Fun Bags Party Shop; Fine Baps; Orange Square; Savannah; La Campana and Idle Wild in The Broadway, Haywards Heath.

