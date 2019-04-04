Christ’s Hospital releases performing arts programme for summer

Christ’s Hospital in Horsham has just announced its summer programme for performing arts events in May and June.

First up is a Scholars Evening on Thursday, May 2 (7.30pm).

Admission is free and tickets are not required. The CH Drama Scholars will celebrate the words of Willy Russell, one of Britain’s most popular playwrights. The writer is known for Blood Brothers, Our Day Out and Educating Rita and there will be extracts from these shows and more.

The Junior Scholars offer a recital at the Hertford Centre on Tuesday, May 7 (7.30pm). Free admission.

An Evening of Comedy takes place on Thursday, May 9 (7.30pm). The line-up is to be confirmed. Adult tickets cost £15 (concessions £14, friends £13).

The Dominions Recital, featuring music graduate Amy Wardle, is on Tuesday, June 4 (7.30pm). Amy is celebrating two years at Christ’s Hospital, playing both violin and piano. Free admission.

Shakespeare fans can see A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Bird Sanctuary Woods (behind the cricket pavilion) on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Come and step into a dream world where spells are cast, trees whisper and dance and a huge cast of lovers, fairies and rustics find their worlds colliding with riotous consequences.

“This is an outdoor, abridged version of one of Shakespeare’s classic plays, performed by our UF and LE year groups and will be the first fully sustainable production at Christ’s Hospital. We have re-used, begged, borrowed and stolen to create the madness that happens in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Tickets cost £6 for adults or £4 for children or Friends (concessions £5).

The second Dominions Recital of summer is on Tuesday, June 11 (7.30pm), in the Dominions Theatre. Kristal Hamson (clarinet), Emily Marsden (viola) and Louisa Lam (piano) perform Mozart’s Kegelstatt Trio and Bruch’s Eight Pieces. Free admission.

The Choral Society concert, which offers a programme of light music, takes place on Friday, June 14 (8pm). Tickets cost £11 (concessions £10, Friends £9).

School organist Peter Dutton performs an organ recital in the chapel on Tuesday, June 18 (7.30pm), celebrating a decade of service. He will play Bach, Howells and Liszt on the chapel’s impressive five-manual organ.

A skilled ensemble cast present Grimm Tales on Friday, June 21 (2pm, 7pm), and Saturday, June 22 (7pm).

A spokesperson said: “The 2nd and 3rd Form pupils at Christ’s Hospital join together to present eight of the Grimm Tales, adapted by poet and writer extraordinaire Carol Ann Duffy. With stories ranging from the well-known Hansel and Gretel through to the lesser known tales such as The Musicians of Bremen this is an opportunity to see staged storytelling from a committed ensemble cast.”

Tickets cost £6 adults (concessions £5, friends £4).

Possibly the biggest event of the summer season will be in the Christ’s Hospital Quadrangle on Saturday, June 22 (9pm).

Christ’s Hospital Band 150 Celebration features the renowned Marching Band (bandmaster Terry Whittingham) who will perform as the sun sets. Tickets cost £10.

A Concert of Chamber Music is in the Big School on Sunday, June 23 (4pm).

Pupil bands include the Acrylic Saxophone Quartet, String Chamber Orchestra and Dixieland Jazz Band. Tickets are required but there is no cost. There will be a retiring collection.

Schola in Summer is in the chapel on Wednesday, June 26 (7.30pm), featuring the school’s senior chamber choir singing Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb. Tickets cost £6 (concessions £5, friends £4.

Finally, the Big Band Concert takes place at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 27. Tickets for the event cost £12 (concessions £11, Friends £10).

Call the box office on 01403 247434, visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk or email boxoffice@christs-hospital.org.uk.

