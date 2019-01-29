Classic rock fans rejoice: The Kast Off Kinks are heading to Horsham

Three former members of the iconic English rock band The Kinks are performing at The Capitol, Horsham, next month.

Mick Avory (the original drummer from 1964-84), Ian Gibbons (keyboards and vocals in the ’80s and ’90s) and John Dalton (bass and vocals, ’60s and ’70s) have teamed up with Dave Clarke on guitar (formerly of the Beach Boys, Noel Redding and Tim Rose) for the current incarnation of The Kast Off Kinks show.

The Kast Off Kinks

In one form or another, this band has kept the music of The Kinks going for over 20 years, and almost every other ex-Kink has guested with them, including Ray Davies.

They are touring all over the UK this year, and on Friday, February 22 (7.30pm), West Sussex rock ’n’ roll fans will get to find out why they have been racking up rave reviews.

Formed in North London in 1964 The Kinks are widely considered to be one of the most important rock bands ever. Their ground-breaking first hit single, ‘You Really Got Me’, influenced a multitude of bands that followed and paved the way for heavy metal, new wave and grunge.

Fans can expect all the hits at The Capitol gig, including ‘You Really Got Me’, ‘Dedicated Follower of Fashion’, ‘Sunny Afternoon’, ‘Lola’, ‘Days’, ‘Waterloo Sunset’, ‘Come Dancing’ and ‘All Day and All of the Night’.

Tickets cost £21. Call 01403 750220.

