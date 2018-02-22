Coldplay tribute offers an electric concert at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

Coldplace, the world’s number one tribute to Coldplay, comes to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, for one night only on Friday, March 16 (7.30pm), as part of their 2018 UK tour.

A band spokesperson said: “Promising to be an unforgettable evening with an electric atmosphere of dazzling lasers and lights, tremendous sound and the songs you know and love from Coldplay, this really is an event not to be missed.

“Formed in 2004 by frontman Shane Crofts, Coldplace have performed around the world with their leading tribute, and most recently have performed at Chris Evans’ Car Fest alongside Kaiser Chiefs, The Jacksons and Mel C. The band has also appeared on BBC Radio One and Two, The Gadget Show, Sky News, and performed alongside musical legends such as Sir Bob Geldof and Ringo Starr.”

Shane said: “Our 2018 tour is the biggest tour we have done to date across the UK, and we’re so excited to be coming to Haywards Heath.

“We have developed our show production to a level now where it works in a theatre environment, which gives us more scope to enhance the show with pyrotechnics, lasers and visuals, which we’re really excited about. We have recreated the incredible spectacle of Coldplay’s recent ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ sell-out tour, on a scale that is accessible to everyone.”

Having played more than 700 shows in 28 different countries around the world, Coldplace are no strangers to being on the road, and they love exploring new places.

Shane continued: “We love coming to this part of the UK and meeting the fans, as everyone is so friendly and welcoming. We hope you all enjoy our new show that we have worked extremely hard on to produce for you.”

Coldplace is made up of lead singer Shane Crofts, lead guitarist Dean Stewart, bass player Asa Crofts and drummer Wayne Birch.

Having performed so many times together, the band are very much in tune with each other, creating the harmony Coldplay itself delivers on stage.

“We spend hours and hours studying Coldplay, from the way they move on stage, their mannerisms, the way they hold their instruments, how they address the crowd, and what they wear, to ensure we create an accurate stage show,” said Shane.

“It’s not just a case of learning their songs, but how they are delivered. We want to guarantee fans an authentic performance.”

Tickets cost £18-£20. Call 01444 455440 or visit www.coldplace.co.uk/tickets.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.