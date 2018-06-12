Dazzling tributes to Rod Stewart, Pink Floyd and Eric Clapton at The Hawth

Paul Metcalfe promises a charismatic performance as Rod Stewart in Some Guys Have All the Luck on Wednesday, June 20 (7.30pm), as a number of tributes head to The Hawth in Crawley.

The show charts Rod’s career chronologically and highlights some of the significant strokes of luck, which helped the rock legend during his stellar career. The show also features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with The Faces as well as a full concert production in the second half of the show with classic hits including ‘Maggie May’, ‘Baby Jane’ and ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’.

Think Floyd is on Thursday, June 21 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “This extraordinary band, dubbed the definitive Pink Floyd experience, are renowned for their stunning celebration of the music of one of the world’s greatest bands. In a recent interview on LBC the drummer commended Think Floyd and rather generously called them ‘better than we are’.”

Also coming up is Classic Clapton Unplugged on Saturday, June 23 (7.30pm).

Lorraine said: “Acoustic duo Mike Hall and Adam Howells from the world’s number one Eric Clapton tribute band will be making a welcome return to The Hawth Studio.

“Mike not only looks like Eric, he sings and plays guitar like him. The band was formed in 1985 in Newcastle. In the past 33 years they have become something of a rock institution.

“Classic Clapton Unplugged will include many of the best tracks from Eric’s Unplugged album, including ‘Tears in Heaven’, ‘Running on Faith’, ‘Old Love’ and ‘Layla’. The concert will also feature new acoustic versions of other Clapton Classics such as ‘Wonderful Tonight’ and ‘Lay Down Sally’. The whole of Clapton’s illustrious career will be covered including Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, The Yardbirds, Derek and The Dominos and the solo years.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.