Duelling clarinettists at Steyning

It will be an evening with a distinctive international flavour at Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, March 2, featuring two of the finest clarinettists around.

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Clarinettist Pete Neighbour, who lives in the USA, is excitingly paired again with the inimitable Mark Crooks to form a clarinet duo sharing their great love of the legendary Benny Goodman and his music, and they will be undoubtedly playing the hottest of his numbers in his hot-licks style.

“They will be in distinguished company with Dave Newton on piano, Dan Sheppard, the much-loved local bassist, and Darren Becket on drums. Darren has, in fact, only recently returned to the UK after living in New York for 20 years, and his distinctive sounds are undeniably imbued with that sophisticated NY style.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft. Doors 7.15pm.

More information from Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.