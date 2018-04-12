Dynamic performers capture the Queen experience at The Hawth

Mercury – The Ultimate Queen Tribute heads to The Hawth, Crawley, on Tuesday, April 24 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “As winners of the 2013 National Tribute Awards, Mercury has fully earned its reputation as one of the world’s finest exponents of the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen.

“Just over 40 years on from the release of the legendary song ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Mercury are coming to The Hawth Crawley to make sure that the hits of Queen and Freddie Mercury live on.

“Over 45 years since Queen was formed, Mercury has firmly established itself as one of the most authentic tributes to both the legend Freddie Mercury and Queen.

“Freddie Mercury’s family, along with Brian May and Roger Taylor, have all seen and enjoyed Mercury’s authentic stage show.

“With a dynamic show that fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man, Mercury faithfully and accurately recreate the distinctive Queen experience.

“The extraordinary vocal range and outstanding delivery of Joseph Lee Jackson as Freddie Mercury and the intricate guitar work of Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May are backed by superbly crafted harmonies, a driving rhythm section and state-of-the-art, world class production.

“This show will captivate any audience, from die-hard Queen fans through to new generations of music lovers, in a way that Freddie and Queen themselves would be proud of.”

Tickets cost £23.50 from 01293 553636.

