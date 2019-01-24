Eight tribute concerts you won’t want to miss: Frank Sinatra, Freddy Mercury, Elvis and more

Tribute shows are all the rage at the monent and there are eight fantastic celebrations coming to Crawley’s Hawth over the next month.

The first, Frankly Sinatra, takes place on Tuesday, January 29 (7.30pm), and features world renowned vocalist David Alacey as Ol’ Blue Eyes. Special guests include Charley Toulan as Marilyn Monroe and BBC Radio 2 presenter and comedian Don Maclean. One of the best modern interpreters of Sinatra’s music, David has performed as Frank for over 20 years in both solo concerts and as part of the Rat Pack cast.

Tickets cost £25.50.

Next up is Oye Santana on Thursday, January 31 (7.30pm). This electrifying concert marks 50 years since Santana’s Woodstock performance shot them to rock ’n’ roll stardom. The show is packed with five decades of hits, including ‘Smooth’, ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘She’s Not There’, and offers an intoxicating, party atmosphere.

Tickets cost £17.50 (£22.50 on door).

The third tribute is to the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Taking Care of Elvis ' The King Is Back

Taking Care of Elvis – The King Is Back is in the theatre on Friday, February 1 (7.30pm). The concert stars multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter Ben Portsmouth who won the Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ in Memphis in 2012. Tickets cost £29.50.

Mercury – The Ultimate Queen Tribute is at the venue on Monday, February 4 (7.30pm). These National Tribute Awards winners are celebrating 20 years of touring and will be performing stunning tunes from Queen’s back catalogue, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Radio Ga Ga’ and ‘We Are The Champions’

Tickets cost £25.

Money For Nothing is Europe’s number one tribute to the music of Dire Sraits. The band plays the Hawth theatre on Tuesday, February 5, at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Money For Nothing is a tribute to the Dire Straits like no other before. Prepare to be captivated by the authentic sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

“This is a show of the highest quality. Meticulous attention is paid to every detail to faithfully recreate the distinct sound of Dire Straits in this unforgettable sonic spectacular.”

Tickets cost £27.50 (discounts £25.50).

Stones fans can spend an evening in the company of Mick and the boys on Wednesday, February 6 (7.30pm), thanks to The Rolling Stones Story. The band promise a high-energy spectacle complete with top-notch production, fine musicians and an astonishing Mick Jagger lookalike, Paul Ashworth.

Tickets cost £26.50.

For those who prefer a more modern pop sound, Someone Like You brings the Adele songbook to Crawley on Thursday, February 7 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, the outstanding Katie Markham leads a super-talented six-piece band through all your favourite Adele hits, plus much more, in this internationally acclaimed show – from powerhouse performances with Force 10 vocals through to intimate torch songs and a spellbinding sit down acoustic section.”

Tickets cost £22 (discounts £20).

The last tribute show in February will be the Luther Vandross Celebration (Friday, February 8, 7.30pm, £26.50).

The audience can experience all the hits from Luther’s career – including ‘Never Too Much’, ‘Here and Now’ and Give Me the Reason’ – from a ten-piece band fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge.

To book tickets to any of these shows call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

