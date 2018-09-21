Europe offer Brighton date

Europe announce the premiere of their new video for The Siege taken from their critically-acclaimed album Walk The Earth, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London during the spring of 2017.

They play Brighton Dome on September 24.

Produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb (Rival Sons, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isabell) the album was released on October 20 2017 via Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Music).

Spokeswoman Valeria Laghezza said: “The Siege described by singer Joey Tempest as a snapshot of a battle during The French Revolution, from an album that in part is lyrically exploring the rise and possible fall of western democracy, features collaboration with Joey’s old friend Chris Difford (from the band Squeeze) on the lyric.

“The Video is directed by Europe’s long-time collaborator Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Arch Enemy).

“Praised by critics around the globe since its release, Walk The Earth has easily cemented its reputation as a rock music masterpiece. Among the abundant awards received, Walk The Earth won Best Album at the 2018 Swedish Grammi Awards, Best Album of the Year Bandit Rock Radio and came in at first place in the Album of The Year Sweden Rock Magazine.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-bognor-area-1-8639772



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/southdowns-folk-festival-will-be-a-huge-community-event-1-8640278



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/video-chichester-s-priory-park-100-starts-this-week-1-8639963



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/parham-house-gardens-annual-autumn-fair-returns-1-8639740



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8639744