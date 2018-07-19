Fabulous first weekend for Horsham Garden Music Festival

There was a fabulous selection of music at the first weekend of Horsham Garden Music Festival, a charity that’s been presenting concerts in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, for seven years now.

Saturday, July 14, saw folk concert event partners Horsham Folk Club present three top acts – Hatful of Rain, The Hickory Signals and Vera van Heeringen Trio, as well as performing a wonderful set themselves. Between these acts, the audience was entertained by dancing from two local sides, Magog and Broadwood. Due to a technical hitch, the Vera van Heeringen Trio continued their set on the grass among the audience, resulting in a delightfully intimate show.

Picture by Liz Pearce, LP180694

The Almost Elvis Band performed two sets on Saturday evening with many ladies dressing in a 1950s or ’60s style.

As the sun went down, the lights came on for the second set showing Elvis, no longer in black leather but all in white with rhinestones.

HGMF’s volunteers were back the next day to welcome guests to the free carnival-themed concert whose headline sponsor was Wells Independent Property Broker.

After a short rehearsal in The Rec Rooms, Bernardi Music Group’s String Academy opened the show with 12 talented youngsters.

Euphoria Steel Band. Picture by Jack Morrice

Horsham’s very own inclusive samba band, Boom Tribe, was next, bringing fun and energy to the garden.

Haywards Heath Concert Band played a variety of crowd-pleasing tunes over two sets on the main stage and Euphoria steel band offered some superb Caribbean rhythms.

This coming weekend (July 21-22) offers two free afternoon concerts. Saturday’s rock show will see seven bands performing (1pm to 6pm). It starts with the young performers showcase featuring Discounted (Year 10s from Tanbridge House School) and Gluem, a four-piece shoegaze band of three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Next up is Rubycon, a four-piece female-fronted band that covers the rock greats.

Hatful of Rain. Picture by Jack Morrice

Axis, a teenage blues-rock band from Storrington, is the fourth act. Band of Dads, a punk rock outfit from Cuckfield, is next.

Seasoned performers Objayda offer original material as well. Tim and Tarn began performing together over 30 years ago and have toured extensively, released eight albums and even been played by Frank Skinner on the radio.

Returning to HGMF 2018 to round off the day is rock covers band Solice, who have been delivering alternative rock, grunge and metal since 2008.

The festival finishes with a pop concert on Sunday, July 22. Young performer Zoe Zori opens the show. Zoe is currently writing lyrically dynamic songs that people of all ages can relate to and enjoy.

Horsham Folk Club. Picture by Jack Morrice

Sussex chapters of Rock Choir will be performing two sets of rock and pop classics.

Bringing some ’80s music back to the garden, Crawley-based popular jazz and soul singer Wesley Lucas returns. Next, a bit of funk will be added to the music mix with the south coast’s premier funk and soul tribute band, Funk Soul Nation.

Closing the show is The Rockin’ Sixties who will be taking listeners back in time.

Gates open at 12pm each day.

There is a licenced bar, (please don’t bring your own alcohol or glass), a range of sweet and savoury food on sale from JubyLee Bakes and Carmela’s, plus activities for children.

It is recommended you bring your own sun shade.

