Fernhurst Choral Society perform in Chichester

Fernhurst Choral Society, under its musical director Tim Ravalde, will perform the Requiem by Giuseppe Verdi accompanied by the Downland Sinfonia in St Paul’s Church, Chichester on Saturday June 9 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Michael Burnham said: “The Requiem was composed to honour the memory of Verdi’s friend, the celebrated poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni. First performed in Milan in 1874, this exhilarating and dramatic work exhibits dynamic rhythms and beautiful melodies. Verdi poured the same vibrant emotion into this composition that thrills the fans of his operas. Indeed several critics have hailed it as his finest operatic work. Even for those not familiar with the Requiem, the stirring Dies irae will be instantly recognisable.”

Tim added: “The choir and wonderful instrumentalists of the sinfonia are greatly looking forward to performing one of the great choral works of all time. We will be joined by four fabulous soloists, Emma Mockett, Fiona Mackay, John Findon and Andrew Tipple..”

Tickets £16 and £8 (under 14s and NUS students), are available from www.fernhurstchoralsociety.org.uk, Chichester Tourist Information Centre, Ackerman Music, Chichester, Fernhurst newsagents, the treasurer on 01428 654893, or on the door.

Michael added: “This concert is the final performance of Fernhurst Choral Society’s 2017-18 season following earlier sold-out concerts featuring Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass, a selection from the American Songbook, Mozart’s Requiem and Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb. Next season’s first concert in November 2018 will feature Mendelssohn’s Lobgesang (Hymn of Praise).

“Fernhurst Choral Society is a thriving mixed-voice choir based in West Sussex. It has around 90 members and normally performs three concerts a year, including one as part of the Petersfield Musical Festival, in which it is the largest choir.

“It has performed most of the great choral works and also prides itself on imaginative and varied programming. It is committed to collaborating with professional soloists and instrumentalists; it founded the Downland Sinfonia (formerly named the Fernhurst Chamber Orchestra), a professional ensemble that accompanies many of the concerts. In the last ten years exchanges have been undertaken with European choirs.”

Musical director Tim Ravalde is the assistant organist at Chichester Cathedral, where he is responsible for accompanying the daily choral services and assisting with the training of the choir. He has accompanied the Chichester Cathedral choir for a number of recordings and BBC broadcasts.

