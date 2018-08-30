Find your voice with the Phoenix Choir of Crawley

The Phoenix Choir of Crawley is looking for singers to join them for their forthcoming season as it begins rehearsals in a new venue.

Spokeswoman Denise Oswald said: “Whether you chant on the football terraces or with your mates down the pub, sing in the shower or in the car to your favourites on the radio, singing is fun.

“Added to this is a growing body of evidence that singing in a group is good for you.

“The way we breathe together as a group when we sing is an amazing stress-buster and research indicates that singing in a choir helps improve circulation, regulate the heartbeat and boost the immune system. It is also a great way to meet new people, make friends and learn new skills.

“Phoenix Choir is a friendly amateur mixed voice choir, created in 2016 from two long established choirs, Concordia Singers and The Weald Choir, so there is a wealth of experience in running rehearsals, organising concerts, offering singers a chance to ‘find their voice’ and develop their musical ability. We perform with professional soloists and instrumentalists and come from diverse backgrounds, with differing shapes, sizes and ability. We are united by our lively camaraderie, passion for singing and a desire to bring good music to our community.

“Our encouraging and inspirational music director Sam Hayes will lead an exciting programme this year, starting with a variety of works from The West Sussex Drinking Song to Vivaldi’s Gloria this autumn. A traditional Christmas Concert in December will be followed next spring by a concert at The Hawth, which will include Mozart’s Requiem and a light-hearted, Proms-style Picnic Concert in June 2019.

“So why not think about joining us? You can come along to our Thursday rehearsals, starting on September 6 (7.45pm-9.45pm) at St Mary’s Church, 17 Wakehurst Drive, Southgate. We don’t hold auditions and you are very welcome to come along as a guest for up to four rehearsals before deciding if you would like to join.”

To find out more call 01293 515287 or visit www.phoenixchoircrawley.org.

