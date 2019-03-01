Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett confirms Brighton date

Lead guitarist for the rock band Foo Fighters Chris Shiflett has confirmed an intimate Brighton date.



He will be in concert at The Haunt on Sunday, March 31.



Born on May 6, 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, Shiflett is best known for his Foo Fighters work. He is also known for the punk rock cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.



He is the younger brother of musician Scott Shiflett.



Shiflett joined the Foo Fighters in 1999. He released his first solo album West Coast Town in 2017.



The Foo Fighters return to the UK this summer to play Reading and Leeds festivals.



Tickets on http://https://www.seetickets.com/artist/chris-shiflett/99435

