Free tickets for SummerFest 2018 available

SummerFest is back for a second year and promises to be even bigger and better than the launch music event.

Free for all West Sussex young people aged 16 to 25 with additional needs and disabilities, and their families and carers, SummerFest takes place in Worthing on Thursday, August 16.

As well as a full line-up of live bands, there will be a host of entertainment, including karaoke, DJing and song requests from hit films including Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman.

The event, organised by Amaze and West Sussex County Council, will run from 5pm to 10pm in the grounds of Palm Court Pavilion, Beach House Park, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing. It is wheelchair accessible, including two Mobiloos, offering full changing facilities with hoist.

Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “More than 100 young people have already signed up to come along and there are still plenty of places available.

“It’s great that young people have helped shape this year’s SummerFest and we have listened by offering things like temporary tattoos and goody bags, as well as a sensory tent and great music.

“Families and carers are welcome to come along and enjoy the festivities. They can bring their own picnic or enjoy a burger and chips or an ice cream at a subsidised rate.”

There will be face painting, a chill-out area, picnic area and café, as well as a bar offering mocktails. Draught beer and Pimm’s will be available to purchase by over-18s.

SummerFest 2018 has been created with the help of a steering group of young people with additional needs, who have been involved in making decisions about the event.

To book a place and for more information call 03302222562 or email sendcommissioningteam@westsussex.gov.uk

