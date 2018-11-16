Get the full Wham! experience in this non-stop ’80s party

Sweeney Entertainments brings a fantastic new tribute show to The Capitol, Horsham, on Thursday, November 29 (7.30pm).

The Best of Wham! features the very best of George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi DeMacque and Shirlie Holliman.

A spokesperson said: “Can it really be 37 years since George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed one of the most enduring pop groups of the 1980s?

“In four short years Wham! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and 11 top ten hits. They featured in the Live Aid concert of 1985 and were the first western pop group to ever tour in China. Their impact and influence on the ’80s era and music today really cannot be over-emphasised.

“The Best of Wham! show includes all those hits, a few B side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.”

The concert also stars Ben Evans as George Michael.

“With sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band, The Best of Wham! is an authentic musical journey that truly recaptures the full Wham! experience.

“This non-stop ’80s party will get audiences singing and dancing to all the greatest hits including ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’, ‘Freedom’ and ‘I’m your Man’.”

Tickets cost £24.50.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.

