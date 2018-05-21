Gretchen Peters in Worthing

Award-winning American singer Gretchen Peters, with special guest Kim Richey, will be at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, on Sunday, June 3.

For two decades, two-time Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Gretchen Peters has been one of America’s most beloved artists. Peters was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 by singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, who called her “both a songwriter and a poet who sings as beautifully as she writes.”

Gretchen has accumulated accolades as a songwriter from artists including Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill.

Her 2015 album, Blackbirds, entered the charts at number one on the UK country chart, in the top 40 UK single charts and was awarded International Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Her new album, Dancing with the Beast, is due for release this month.

Edward Kilroy, of promoters Coastal Events Ltd, said: “Support comes from Kim Richey who has built a reputation as a singer who can interpret a lyric and harmonise with the best of them, all the while writing songs with an optimistic melancholy quality that is unusual and alluring.”

Edward added: “We’re delighted to be bringing Gretchen to Worthing, her only date on her entire UK tour that isn’t in a major city.

“I had the privilege of seeing her and the band perform four years ago and I can truly say its impression on me will be everlasting.

“The talent in the room was spellbinding, with the musicians swapping instruments through the whole set.

“If you don’t think you like Americana music, think again. If Peters doesn’t make you change your opinion, nothing will.”

Tickets for Gretchen Peters at the Pavilion Theatre are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206. They are also available online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/chichester-cabaret-club-is-back-1-8502632



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-s-friday-night-concerts-resume-1-8502626



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/guitarist-fabio-zanon-in-bognor-regis-1-8502638



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-s-very-own-fabulous-drag-prince-1-8502640



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/north-bersted-director-plans-horsham-return-with-dear-zoo-1-8503286



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/tom-s-crazy-for-you-in-brighton-1-8502608



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/harry-strutters-hot-rhythm-orchestra-marks-half-century-1-8502606

