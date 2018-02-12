Handel and Haydn at European Union Chamber Orchestra concert in Crawley

The European Union Chamber Orchestra take to the stage at Crawley’s Hawth with cello soloist Guy Johnston on Sunday, February 18 (7.30pm), as part of the Classical Season.

They will perform Handel’s Water Music, Haydn’s Cello Concerto No.1 in C, as well as Two Aquarelles (Watercolours) by Delius and Mozart’s Symphony No.29.

Handel’s Water Music helped establish his reputation in London, and it has remained a firm favourite for nearly 300 years.

The European Union Chamber Orchestra (EUCO) gave its first concerts in 1981 and quickly gained an international reputation as a musical ambassador for the European Union. Funding from the European Commission enabled EUCO to make its name familiar worldwide with tours to East Asia, Thailand and Indochina, North, South and Central America, North Africa, India and the Middle East as well as across Europe.

It regularly performs in major concert halls throughout the UK and has broadcast several times live on BBC Radio 3. Recent highlights included the Bath Festival and a tour of Christmas concertos with Nicola Benedetti. Since 2014 the orchestra’s schedule has included tours of Spain, Germany, Luxemburg, Turkey, Malta and Egypt alongside regular education work in the UK and CD recordings.

Tickets on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.

