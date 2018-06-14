Haywards Heath gets ready to rock with It’s Magic Music Festival

One of the world’s most exciting Queen tribute bands will lend its own ‘kind of magic’ to the It’s Magic Music Festival in Haywards Heath this summer.

Reprising Queen’s legendary Greatest Hits – still the UK’s best-selling album of all time – The Bohemians promise to rock the town with their two-hour show, which includes a faithful re-staging of Queen’s Wembley ’86 and Live Aid performances.

The event is on Thursday, July 12, at Victoria Park.

Anthems such as ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘We Are The Champions’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ earned Queen its place in the music hall of fame, and The Bohemians promise to make their Haywards Heath show an open-air party that no one will want to miss.

Also taking to the stage on July 12 will be Brass Volcanoes. Inspired by the sound of New Orleans, this London-based brass band has its own special fusion of Jamaican, Eastern European, swing, Latino, gospel and blues influences.

Mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins will be headlining the five-day event on July 14.

The festival will be staged in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, and will be raising funds for good causes. This year, It’s Magic Events is supporting three charities: Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill, Kangaroos Fun Disability Clubs, and Sussex Autism Support.

See www.itsmagic.org.uk or visit Broadbridges on Sussex Road, Haywards Heath.

