Head to Crawley’s Hawth for a rock ’n’ roll journey with Elvis

A Vision of Elvis comes to Crawley’s Hawth on Friday, January 19 (7.30pm).

The Elvis tribute show aims to take audiences on a musical journey from Sun Studios to the Movie Years and the 1968 Comeback, right through to a breathtaking Concert Years finale.

The multi-award winning Rob Kingsley is one of the best Elvis impersonators around, performing at sold-out shows worldwide.

Tickets cost £23.50. Call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.

