"Hopeful message" from Boundstone Chorus in Lancing

The Boundstone Chorus is promsing “a hopeful message that resonates well with audiences of all ages, and a diverse, collaborative ensemble that expresses itself via world music.”

Their next concert is dedicated to “the memory of all those who lost their lives during armed conflict: in particular, innocent civilians”.

The Boundstone Chorus perform The Peacemakers on Saturday 30 June at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing.

Musical director Aedan Kerney, siad: “The Peacemakers by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins draws on a wide range of sources, ranging from biblical and other ancient tracts to modern-day material, and representing many writers, poets and world figures.

“Among them is Terry Waite, who was held captive for almost five years in Beirut and has contributed some words written specially for the piece.

“Jenkins set himself the challenge of weaving together all these strands in music which has been described as, in turn, emotional, soothing and dramatic.”

Aedan added: “By design The Peacemakers reflects the traditions and influences on the people whose words we are singing.

“There’s a wide range of religions and cultures, with African drums, Indian flutes, jazz influences and text from Martin Luther King Jr, Gandhi, Anne Frank, the Dalai Lama and others.”

One of the pieces, for example, features the words of Nelson Mandela’s book The Long Walk to Freedom: “Let there be justice for all. Let there be peace for all. Let there be work, bread, water and salt for all. Let each know that for each the body, the mind and the soul have been freed to fulfil themselves.”

The theme of the work is one that composer Jenkins dealt with previously, in 2012.

Jenkins said: “When I composed The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace for the millennium, it was with the hope of looking forward to a century of peace.

“Sadly, nothing much has changed.

Aedan added: “The unfortunate, seeming timelessness of a need for peace throughout the world makes the concert’s theme one that is always relatable. Jenkins wrote that ‘peace is a universal gain for all of us’.

“He set the words of Rumi (the 13th century Persian poet) which sums up the ethos of The Peacemakers: All religions, all singing one song: Peace be with you.”

Tickets for the concert on Saturday 30 June at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels are priced £10 (centre) and £6 (side) are available from the box office 01903 762793 (leave a message).

For tickets, you can also email theboundstonechorus@gmail.com.

