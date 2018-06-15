Horsham’s fundraising festival features tunes of Michael Jackson, Little Mix and more

The Big Gig, a fundraising family music festival, takes place at Horsham Sports Club on Saturday, June 16, this year.

The event starts at 2pm and runs until 10.30pm (gates open 1.30pm).

The community of Horsham and beyond will be able to enjoy live music from several superb tribute bands, covering the likes of Michael Jackson, Little Mix and Queen.

The festival features the Sussex band Flairz, who will kick off the event with their glam rock hits, as well as the popular Blunter Brothers who will deliver motown and funk classics.

As well as live music there will be plenty of fun festival activities, including bouncy inflatables, children’s rides, street food from Horsham Market favourites and specialist drinks tents with local ales and a licensed bar.

The festival is raising money for Horsham Sports Club Community Club, but will also be supporting two Sussex charities.

St Catherine’s Hospice has a big ambition: to help everyone face death supported, informed and pain free. For nearly 40 years, St Catherine’s has offered terminally ill people and their families and friends in Sussex and East Surrey expert end of life care and support. Last year they cared for around 2,000 people in their own homes, at the Day Hospice and on the wards.

Yet with their current funds they are only able to reach one in three people that need them. They have launched the Full Circle Appeal to raise £20m and build a new, state-of-the-art hospice building.

St Catherine’s Hospice will have bucket collections at the festival and a stand where you can find out about the charity.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC) is another of the chosen charities to be supported at The Big Gig.

This charity supports children under five who have cerebral palsy and other motor learning difficulties and is based in Cuckfield.

Their early intervention service runs all year round and enables parents to see the potential their child has and also helps them to engage with and actively play with their child.

DVLCC provides hands-on active physical therapy sessions, outreach support in the home and access to a parents’ support network.

Children also have access to assistive technology, such as white boards, tablets and a magic carpet and they have a dedicated sensory room. They offer additional sessions to families such as messy play, music therapy, swimming and sensory sessions.

Since DVLCC began they have helped more than 500 families from across the South East.

The advance standard adult ticket price is £20 and the advance standard ‘tweenager’ ticket price is £15. Children under 10 are free.

If available, tickets on the gate, on the day are £25.

Visit www.horshamsportsclub.com or buy tickets in person from Horsham Sports Club office or bar, Cricketfield Road (01403 254628).

