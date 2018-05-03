Internationally renowned quartet set to perform for Horsham Music Circle

The Horsham Music Circle’s next concert marks the 76th anniversary of the society.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The Circle has presented a wide range of genres over this time from early music to lighter Viennese favourites, vocal groups and jazz, plus instrumental recitals from percussion to accordion.

“But at its heart has been traditional chamber music and recital repertoire loved by many. So the group chosen for this special concert on Saturday, May 12 (7.30pm), at St Mark’s Church is The Primrose Piano Quartet.

“Internationally renowned, Primrose Piano Quartet was formed in 2004 by four of the UK’s leading chamber musicians and is named after the great Scottish violist William Primrose. Its members, Susanne Stanzeleit (violin), Dorothea Vogel (viola), Andrew Fuller (cello) and John Thwaites (piano), return to Horsham after their successful visit in 2014. The Quartet enjoys an enviable reputation, not just as a standard bearer for the mainstream repertoire for piano quartet, but also for a string of recordings of lesser-known works. Its acclaimed recordings include favourites such as Brahms’s G minor and British repertoire featuring major commissions from Sir Peter Maxwell Davies and Anthony Payne.”

Tickets on the door or from Horsham Museum, from the Circle on 01403 252602, or online at www.wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.

