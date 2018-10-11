Join Janey Bombshell for acoustic ABBA hits in Horsham

ABBA fans can join Janey Bombshell at The Capitol studio, Horsham, tomorrow (October 12) for ABBA Acoustic.

Janey, the star of the touring Supersonic ’70s Show, is set to sing her favourite ABBA songs, plus other hits from the ’70s in an acoustic style.

This should be a fun, spontaneous and musical evening with plenty of audience participation.

ABBA Acoustic starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £12.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Find out more about Janey at www.janeybombshell.com.

