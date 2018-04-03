Jonathan Vinten Quartet at Steyning Jazz Club

Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Jonathan Vinten Quartet on Friday, April 6.

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Glowing with Easter cheer, Steyning Jazz Club is pleased to host them.

“Jonathan was the pianist with George Melly and John Chilton’s Feetwarmers for ten years and has toured extensively at home and abroad at the most prestigious jazz festivals throughout the world.

“He will be joined by the brilliantly-swinging bassist Steve Thompson, the amazing drummer Bobby Worth and Robert Fowler on tenor saxophone, who has played with The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, The BBC Big Band on Echoes of Ellington and with the 24-piece orchestra for The Palladium show Sinatra, The Man and his Music.”

Jonathan said: “As pianist with George Melly and John Chilton’s Feetwarmers for over ten years, I toured extensively, both at home and abroad, playing over 250 theatre concerts a year.

“During that time we made numerous TV and radio appearances (Noel’s House Party, This is Your Life, The Lily Savage Show). I also performed a month-long Christmas season at Ronnie Scott’s every year for ten years.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. For more information, get in touch with Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.

