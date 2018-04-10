Kate Rusby in Worthing

Folk singer Kate Rusby returns to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, April 14.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “Of all the stars in folk music’s wondrous firmament, few shine as brightly as Yorkshire’s Kate Rusby. A career which spans over 25 years in music showcases her as one of the finest interpreters of traditional folk songs and one of the most emotive original songwriters.

“Forever proud to call herself a folk singer, Kate’s beautiful, expressive vocals never fail to connect the emotional heart of a song to that of her audience. The crossover appeal Kate enjoys is unprecedented for a folk singer and has been achieved without resort to compromise.

“Rusby’s wondrous singing and hugely-engaging Yorkshire wit and the intuitive support of the band ensure that audiences will be treated to a truly remarkable and unforgettable concert experience.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Other stories by Phil: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-area-album-launch-for-namvula-1-8451412



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-bootleg-beatles-head-to-portsmouth-and-guildford-1-8451706



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/university-of-chichester-students-to-stage-little-women-1-8451404



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/duo-offer-their-own-comedy-version-of-gladiator-1-8451393



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/show-of-hands-double-bassist-goes-solo-in-shoreham-1-8451429



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/new-book-from-shoreham-author-chris-hannon-1-8451422

