Last Night of the Proms with Chichester City Band

REVIEW BY Marilyn Hurdwell

Despite the inclement weather, a large enthusiastic audience turned up at the Selsey Centre to enjoy a varied programme of music culminating in a medley of Proms-style favourites cleverly interlinked by the band’s musical director Rom Stanko. Audiences always appreciate a chance to join in with the singing, with flags patriotically waving in time with the music.

Following the National Anthem, the first half of the concert began with Osterling’s exuberant Bandology, followed by Rimmer’s fine arrangement of Verdi’s Nabucco which contained the stirring Hebrew Slaves music (this was also performed to large crowds at Verdi’s own funeral)

Our first soloist of the evening was Lauren Sebastian (tenor horn) who played The Lark in the Clear Air with beautiful phrasing and tone, sensitively accompanied by the band. After the dramatic Dances with Wolves, Derek Price (cornet) serenaded us with another fervent solo: You Raise Me Up. Kamen’s emotional Band of Brothers was expressively played by the band, preceding their recent Test Piece “Episodes for Brass” which they proudly performed at the National Championship Finals at Cheltenham recently.

The second half of the concert again began dramatically with Eric Coates’ Dam Buster’s March, a reminder that the season of Remembrance is fast upon us.

On a lighter note we heard Walters’ Instant Concert: a clever pot-pourri of well-known tunes. Rom’s own Chart Hits Medley continued in similar vein, including YMCA, Puppet on a String and Amarillo. Our third soloist, Ronnie Wilson (Euphonium) gave a lovely performance of Jeanie with the light brown hair, followed by the band’s Congratulations

And so, on to the Proms Medley: Rule Britannia, Jerusalem, Sailor’s Hornpipe, I vow to Thee my Country and Land of Hope and Glory. The band followed that with Manhattan Skyline and of course, Sussex by the Sea

Looking ahead, the band will be taking part in the annual BrassBandathon at the St Paul’s Centre, Worthing on Oct 20 in aid of BBC Children in Need. Do come and support this very worthy cause

