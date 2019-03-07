Latest Love Supreme line-up proves Sussex grooves to the finest jazz and soul festival in the UK

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Gladys Knight to headline Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival alongside Jamie Cullum, Louie Vega And The Elements Of Life, Chick Corea, Snarky Puppy (UK festival exclusive), Gogo Penguin, Mahalia, Makaya McCraven, Caravan Palace and more

The Love Supreme Festival has announced another wave of acts confirmed to perform at this summer’s event, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th 2019. Joining a line-up that already boasts the likes of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight, Jamie Cullum, Snarky Puppy, Chick Corea and Kamaal Williams will be some of the standout artists from the UK scene as well as a selection of talent from across the international jazz and soul spectrum.

Now in its 7th year, Love Supreme is Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival and, alongside the previously announced acts, will be presenting the likes of Grammy Award-winning Louie Vega, who will perform with his full Elements of Life band following a triumphant Royal Festival Hall performance earlier this year, Parisian electro-swing collective Caravan Palace, fiery New Orleans five piece Tank and the Bangas, Grammy-nominated pianist Christian Sands, soulful Australian quartet The Teskey Brothers, and two acts from the forefront of the thriving Chicago scene; drummer and producer Makaya McCraven, and trumpeter Marquis Hill’s Blacktet.

The festival will also once again showcase a strong contingent of UK acts including the Mercury Prize nominated Gogo Penguin, BBC Sound of 2019 and Brits critics’ choice nominee Mahalia, iconic acid-jazz group Brand New Heavies, multi-instrumentalist Tenderlonius, spiritual jazz group Maisha, Ezra Collective keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, critically acclaimed vibraphonist Orphy Robinson, who will recreate Van Morrison’s seminal ‘Astral Weeks’ album, Sons of Kemet tuba don Theon Cross and the fast-emerging London-based groups Steam Down and SEED Ensemble.

Alongside a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will host afterparties, including a Louie Vega DJ set; the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings; a number of kids areas including the vintage funfair; early morning salsa classes; the Jazz in the Round stage; the Verdict Bandstand; Bands & Voices cabaret and spoken word stage; late night jam sessions; long table banqueting; secret swimming and much more. Additional info available here.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019 takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th. Tickets start at £54 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

The full line-up to date is as follows: Ms Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight, Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Band, Jamie Cullum, Snarky Puppy, Louie Vega & The Elements of Life (Plus Louie Vega DJ Set), Gogo Penguin, Caravan Palace, Madeleine Peyroux, Mahalia, Kamaal Williams, Orphy Robinson presents Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks’ – the 50th Anniversary concert, Brand New Heavies, Tank & the Bangas, Makaya McCraven, Joe Armon-Jones, Maisha, Steam Down, The Teskey Brothers, Christian Sands Trio, Theon Cross, Charlotte Dos Santos, Marquis Hill Blacktet, Tenderlonious, Judi Jackson, Tim Garland Group, SEED Ensemble, Chip Wickham, 30/70, Marisha Wallace, Duncan Eagles, Adrien Brandeis.

Chick Corea

Kamaal Williams

Ms Lauryn Hill

Madeleine Peyroux