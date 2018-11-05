Littlehampton choir mark armistice centenary

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra pay their respects to the fallen in A Time for Remembrance concert marking the hundred years since the armistice.

The concert will be dedicated to all those who lost their lives in conflict while serving our country in World War One, and in every conflict since.

A Time for Remembrance will be performed at St James’ Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Saturday, November 10 with doors opening at 2.15pm for a 3pm start. Tickets priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children are available from 01243 582330 or at the door on the night. Refreshments will be available during the interval. Donations from this concert will be made to Chestnut Tree House, St Barnabas House, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and The Royal British Legion.

Musical director James Rushman said: “This is our opportunity to commemorate the end of a terrible conflict, and the millions of lives that were sadly lost in The Great War and every conflict since.

“It is an opportunity for the Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra to perform together as a community group to remind local residents in Littlehampton and surrounding villages and towns that generations of our own families were, and have been, affected subsequently. “We will be performing orchestral works as well as a special work arranged by Peter Lawson - Music from the Trenches, reciting poems and singing well known songs which I am sure the audience will want to join in with. Lorna Hayes (soprano) and Katharine Horwood (alto) will be performing the Flower Duet from Lakme by Leo Delibes. A two-minute silence will be observed.”

The Edwin James Festival Choir meet every Wednesday at 7.30pm for rehearsal and newcomers are welcome to join the Christmas rehearsals which have just started. The next concert will be Winter Wonderland with an all-glitz-and-glamour theme to be performed on Friday, December 14 at 7.30pm and Saturday, December 15 at 3pm. www.edwinjamesfestivalchoir.co.uk

Under the direction of Chris Allen and James Rushman, the choir have turned their attention to supporting and running St James’ Church and Hall as a Community Hub following the closure of the church and no further services being held. Coffee and Chatter mornings with cakes available are held every Friday in the hall from 10.30am to 12noon and everyone is welcome. Bookings for the church and hall can be made on 01243 582330.

