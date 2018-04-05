Love Supreme lines up Pharoah Sanders, Level 42, Chris Dave & the Drumhedz, Lalah Hathaway and more for 2018

Star names join Earth Wind & Fire, Tom Misch, Elvis Costello, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Steve Winwood, Mavis Staples, Tony Allen, Mr Jukes, Nubya Garcia, Dave Holland, Zakir Hussain, Chris Potter Trio and many more on final line-up for this summer’s festival

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place, Lewes, in East Sussex from June 29th – July 1st, has added a host of acts to this year’s line-up.

Joining an already broad array of stars performing at the 3-day event including Earth Wind & Fire, Tom Misch, Elvis Costello, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Steve Winwood, Mavis Staples, Tony Allen, Mr Jukes, Nubya Garcia, Dave Holland Zakir Hussain Chris Potter Trio and many more are revered saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders, chart-topping Brit-funk outfit Level 42, the genre-blurring Chris Dave & The Drumhedz, Grammy-winning jazz and R&B vocalist Lalah Hathaway, and jazz-funk band MF Robots, fronted by Brand New Heavies founder Jan Kincaid and vocalist Dawn Joseph.

The festival has also added to the strong contingent of contemporary jazz acts performing this year with Swiss pianist Nik Bartsch’s Ronin, British-Jamaican vibraphonist Orphy Robinson, Denys Baptiste with his acclaimed “Late Trane” project, and award-winning UK vocalist and pianist Ian Shaw all confirmed to perform across the weekend.

Level 42’s Mark King said: “It’s great to be joining the line-up for this year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival. There are loads of top acts performing across the weekend and we look forward to joining what looks set to be an absolutely incredible celebration of jazz, soul and funk music.”

The festival will again host the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of talks, panel discussions, film screenings and exclusive performances. This year also sees a wealth of activities aimed at children including a dedicated area featuring a huge bouncy castle, swing dance lessons, a vintage funfair and early morning family yoga and swing classes, as well as the return of The Lazy Bird Kitchen, a long-table-style banqueting restaurant, which will work closely with local artisan producers to offer festival goers a high quality dining option. This year will also see a new stage featuring cabaret and spoken word as well as late night live music. More details will be released soon.

Leo Richardson

The full line-up to date is as follows: Earth, Wind & Fire, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Steve Winwood, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Pharoah Sanders, Tom Misch, Level 42, Mavis Staples, Mr Jukes, Portico Quartet, Dave Holland/Zakir Hussain/Chris Potter, Songhoy Blues, Lalah Hathaway, Tony Allen, Curtis Harding, Chris Dave & The Drumhedz, James Taylor Quartet, Moses Boyd Exodus, Ezra Collective, Moonchild, Keyon Harrold, Alfa Mist, Nik Bartsch’s Ronin, PP Arnold, Zara Mcfarlane, Nubya Garcia, MF Robots, Yazz Ahmed, Ian Shaw, Orphy Robinson Allstars, Denys Baptiste – Late Trane, Dwight Trible & Gondwana Orchestra, Oscar Jerome, Rohey, Barney Artist, Leo Richardson Quartet, Samuel Eagles Spirit, Tal Gamlieli Trio,

Day tickets start at £54 and weekend tickets start at £125. Details of all ticket prices can be found at www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Mavis Staples

Pharoah Sanders

Nik Bartsch

Dwight Trible

Orphy Robinson

Ezra Collective

Chris Dave

Level 42