Mike Pender, Chris Farlowe and Herman’s Hermits star in a must-see ’60s show

The biggest and best ’60s show touring the UK returns to The Hawth, Crawley, for one night only this month.

With a brand new production for 2018, The Sensational ’60s Experience offers three hours of spectacular nostalgia.

A spokesperson said: “The show with the definite feel-good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

“Six legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

“This is the must-see ’60s show for 2018.

“The concert stars Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.

“Hits include ‘Needles and Pins’, ‘Out Of Time’, ‘I’m Into Something Good’, ‘Hippy Hippy Shake’, ‘Bend Me Shape Me’, ‘A Little Lovin’, plus many more. Step back in time to when pop music was at its very best.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 28, and tickets cost £30 from the box office on 01293 553636.

The Sensational ’60s Experience is presented by Stageright Promotions.