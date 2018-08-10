Motocross bikes, skateboarding, parkour and more at the South of England Showground

A ground-breaking event aimed at getting youngsters active while entertaining the whole family is coming to the South of England Showground, Ardingly, this weekend.

Action Sports Music Live (ASML) is at the venue on Saturday and Sunday, August 11-12, to provide a host of have-a-go activities for toddlers through to teenagers.

Jack and Tim Goodacre

A spokesperson said: “In an endeavour to tempt youngsters away from gaming obsessions, the screen, the sofa, and the like, the ASML team will offer tuition and guidance through a range of fun disciplines such as electric motocross bikes, skateboarding, scootering, skating, BMX, MTB, rock climbing, parkour and many others.

“There’ll be balance bikes and inflatables to keep the very young amused, and a separate ramp for anyone wishing to bring their own bikes and boards to fine-hone their tricks and skills.

“For those who prefer to sit back and let others take the strain, professional athletes from the world of skate, inline, BMX, scooter and parkour will put on regular shows throughout the day. A two-hour action-packed set of high-octane performances will thrill and amaze the crowds when, from the daring world of Freestyle MX (FMX), the three-strong Bolddog crew, will twist, whip and backflip their way through incredible 60-foot high jumps. Back down at ground level, the UK’s most successful motorcycle trials rider, Dougie Lampkin MBE, will equally impress the audience when he demonstrates superb agility across a range of seemingly impossible obstacles.

“Anyone seeking a fast and furious adrenaline rush won’t be disappointed. Saturday welcomes the inaugural Supercross UK Open where the UK’s leading motocross and supercross racers will go head-to-head in flat-out battle. A serious of heats will determine the finalists, and there can only be one winner! The scene is set for some epic battles.

“Elsewhere within the 150-acre West Sussex site, visitors with a musical bent can join a music workshop or be entertained by local talent during the day. The Saturday evening’s live music main stage will feature the Britain’s Got Talent tear-inducing dad and lad act Jack and Tim Goodacre.

“Trade stands, food and wine bars round out the entertainment at this unique family-friendly event.

“Modestly-priced tickets are available on the gate, with an all-inclusive have-a-go child’s ticket costing just £30 for six to 16-year olds and also admits one adult free.”

For more information visit www.actionsportsmusic.co.uk.

