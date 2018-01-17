Musicians of all ages and abilities wanted for community orchestra

Classical music group Ensemble Reza are excited to be running their Community Orchestra for a third year.

Rehearsals start on Sunday, January 26, and the musicians are now busy recruiting players.

Spokeswoman Hannah Carter said: “We are looking for musicians of all ages and abilities who have a passion for performing and can read music.

“The orchestra is a unique opportunity to rehearse and perform alongside professional Ensemble Reza musicians and project partners The Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra.

“Rehearsals include tutoring from Ensemble Reza players Pavlos Carvalho (cello and percussion), Andrew Thurgood (violin), Anna Cooper (violin/viola) and Sarah Carvalho Dubost (cello and bass) and professional wind and brass players.

They are led by professional conductor Steve Dummer.

“We have some fantastic music planned including a selection from Elgar’s Enigma Variations including Nimrod, Sibelius Finlandia, Grieg In the Hall of the Mountain King and much more. All the music is arranged for mixed abilities so beginners and more experienced players can perform together.”

Rehearsals will take place one Sunday afternoon a month at Warden Park Secondary Academy from January to May with concerts at the Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath, and Warden Park School.

Membership for the term costs £50 per adult and £25 per child with a family discount available (one child can go free for families of three or more).

Hannah continued: “The orchestra has become very popular over the past few years and attracted more than 80 musicians last term. Many found it a great opportunity to dust off instruments, perform with friends and family, and relax and have fun!

“Ensemble Reza are very grateful to the support of The Orchard’s Shopping Centre, Music for All, BBC Ten Pieces, Oathall Community College, Warden Park Secondary Academy and Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra for making this project possible.”

If you would like to join, or to find out more, email hannah.carter@ensemblereza.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.