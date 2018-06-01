Nashville hits for country music fans coming to Crawley

The show all country music fans have been waiting for is coming to The Hawth Crawley!

Country music has seen a great resurgence in popularity in recent years, with the likes of The Shires, Taylor Swift and Lady Antebellum bringing their own contemporary style to the genre.

A Country Night in Nashville

These artists, together with the hit US TV show Nashville, has introduced country to a huge new, young audience.

A Country Night in Nashville recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Taking you on a journey through the history of country, and featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present. Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Shania Twain, are showcased by the fabulous vocals and musicianship of Dominic Halpin & The Hurricanes, featuring Shelly Quarmby.

With songs including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need you Now, 9-5, and The Gambler to name just a few, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

Some classic country, some new country but all great country!

Tickets priced £27 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.