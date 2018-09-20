New string quartet offers Chichester debut

The Piacere String Quartet has its inaugural concert at St John's Chapel, St John's Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR on Saturday, September 29 at 7pm.

Comprising local musicians Inna Levtov, Michael Sullivan, Emily Hester and Graham Elliott, the ensemble plans to perform locally on a regular basis throughout the year.

Michael said: “The quartet will be performing the exciting Beethoven F minor, Op 95 quartet and the well-known Borodin String Quartet No 2 in D major. Tickets can be purchased from the Chichester Box Office, The Novium Museum on 01243 816525 or on the door on the evening. The Piacere String Quartet warmly invite you to come along and enjoy an evening of music and meeting them over a glass of wine during the interval.”

