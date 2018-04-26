Next Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra event features Mozart’s Oboe Concerto

The members of Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra are entering the final few weeks of rehearsals for their forthcoming concert.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill.

The orchestra has had a great deal of success over the past few years and has been able to put on ever more challenging and ambitious concerts, including the phenomenally successful concert tribute to film composer John Williams, the orchestra’s first collaboration with president Katie Derham.

For this concert conductor Michael Stefan Wood BEM is continuing his recent trend of recruiting guest soloists from within the orchestra.

Oboist Mia Clift will be performing Mozart’s Oboe Concerto.

Orchestra publicity officer Alison Biggs said: “Music has been a big part of Mia’s life since she started learning the recorder at seven years of age.

“She fell in love with the sound of the oboe as her recorder teacher, Carole Fitsell, also played the oboe, and so at the age of 13 she took it up, successfully achieving Grade 8 and passing her Advanced Certificate.

“Outside of music, as well as being a mum to three young children, Mia plays in several smaller wind groups including New Harmonie, which is a Lottery funded wind quintet that performs in dementia homes and hospices.

“Mia also runs the incredibly successful The Little Cake Fairy Company. She made the amazing cake that the orchestra presented to Katie Derham after the John Williams concert and the orchestra members regularly benefit from her kitchen cake experiments at rehearsals!”

The rest of the concert will include Mozart’s Overture to Cosi Van Tutti and the epic Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz.

Tickets are available from the Burgess Hill Town help Point on 01444 232067, on the door or online at www.bhso.org.uk.

The orchestra was founded in 1979 under the original name the Martlets Sinfonietta. It became the Burgess Hill Sinfonietta in 1985 and changed its name again to the Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra in 2000 after it had grown considerably in size.

