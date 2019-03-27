Rag’n’Bone Man to perform at Brighton Racecourse

Rag’n’Bone Man has confirmed a date at Brighton Racecourse on Saturday 27th July.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Following the phenomenal success of his debut album Human in 2017, featuring the huge hits ‘Skin’ and ‘Human’, Rag‘n’Bone Man announces a Summer racecourse show taking place at Brighton Racecourse on Saturday 27th July.

“Rory Graham (best known as Rag‘n’Bone Man) is an English singer-songwriter, known for his deep baritone voice. Form a young age, Graham has been involved with music; beginning his musical career as a rapping and singing member of Brighton’s hip-hop collective The Rum Committee. The releases of his solo EPs (Bluestown, Wolves and Disfigured) earned him huge crowds across the country, firming a dedicated fan base and industry recognition incredibly early on in his career.

“Having won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag‘n’Bone Man cemented his success following the record-breaking release of his triple-platinum #1 album Human with a further BRIT Award for ‘Best Single of the Year’ with the title track (Human) in 2018. The album and its tracks have also been recognised internationally; earning Rory sell out tours and festival appearances around the globe as well as the accolades of ‘International Newcomer’ and ‘International Male Artist’ at Germany’s ECHO Awards and ‘International New Artist of the Year’ at Spain’s LOS40 Awards.

“Earlier this year, Rag’n’Bone Man appeared at the BRIT Awards (2019) alongside Calvin Harris performing their monster hit collaboration track ‘Giant’.

“Rag‘n’Bone Man promises a superb night of entertainment. Be sure to get your tickets for a perfect Summer’s evening, a gig not to be missed...”

Tickets for Rag‘n’Bone Man – Brighton Racecourse – July 2019 show plus special guests will be available from Friday 29th March, 10am from http://vmstickets.co.uk then all usual outlets on Tuesday 2nd April, 10am

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour



Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester