Record turnout for inspiring Young Musicians’ Showcase

Last Saturday (March 16) saw a record 140-strong audience at the Young Musicians’ Showcase, which was presented by the Haywards Heath Music Society.

Music lovers were at St Wilfrid’s Church to hear young Sussex talent perform classical pieces on keyboard, strings, brass and woodwind instruments.

The saxophone quintet

The show featured plucky four-year-old cellist Ethan Tyler-Tarrant, as well as piano solos by seven to 13 year olds, clarinet and saxophone quintets and an angelic boy treble singing Elgar.

A spokesperson said: “The enthusiasm and love of classical music was there to see and it’s so encouraging to know that music making in our local schools is still flourishing.”

This Saturday (7.30pm) people can hear the violinist Emily Sun at St Wilfrid’s Church. She will be accompanied by pianist Jennifer Hughes and they will perform works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Poulenc and Tchaikovsky.

The Haywards Heath Music Society was founded in 1941 and has been bringing some of the best musicians in the world to Mid Sussex for over 75 years.

The piano and cello ensemble

