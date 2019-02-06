Relive the Roy Orbison magic in Brighton

Barry Steele & Friends bring The Roy Orbison Story to Brighton Theatre Royal on Thursday, February 14 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Barry Steele comes with great credentials and a genuine admiration for Roy Orbison. Following his West End debut at The Adelphi Theatre,

"Barry is set to put the rock back into Roy Orbison as he takes to the stage to commemorate this legend in The Roy Orbison Story In Concert.

“Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold 60s hits and 80s contemporary genius as the Roy Orbison Story celebrates the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends.

"The production also features original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison and showcases elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the Hologram tour as well as chart busting hits originally made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, ELO, Tom Petty, Chris Isaak, The Spencer Davis Group and a stunningly-brilliant accolade as the whole cast comes together to pay homage to the original supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.”

