Renaissance Choir in concert

Emsworth-based Renaissance Choir will cater for lovers of Poulenc, Renaissance polyphony and sacred choral music of the 19th and 20th centuries in their summer concert programme.

Music will include Poulenc’s Gloria, Allegri’s Miserere and pieces by Lassus, Bruckner, Rachmaninov and Fauré.

Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “The choir has a considerable reputation, delighting audiences across Europe with the blend and beauty of its sound. Besides performing around five times a year in the Portsmouth area, it has been on tour to Budapest, Lisbon, Krakow, Santiago de Compostela and most recently Rome.”

They will perform at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road, Southsea, PO4 0DY on Saturday, July 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 (concessions £10, students £2). 023 9247 5259 or on the door. Simon added: “The Renaissance Choir is an accomplished group of around 35 singers with a reputation across the south of England for sensitive and passionate performances.”

