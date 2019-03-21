Renowned organist joins Horsham Chamber Choir for concert of English music

Philip Scriven, one of UK’s leading organists, is set to accompany Horsham Chamber Choir at an uplifting concert this month.

The show, which celebrates the wealth of English choral music, takes place at St John the Evangelist RC Church, Horsham, on Saturday, March 30 (8.30pm).

There will be music from the beginning of the 20th century, with pieces like Stanford’s ‘Beati quorum via’ and Elgar’s ‘Give unto the Lord’, as well as the less well known ‘Mass Princeps Pacis’ by William Lloyd-Webber.

Philip Scriven will also perform works by Parry, Bridge and Howells.

