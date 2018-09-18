Review: Evita - The Hawth, Crawley

It would be surprisingly good for you to get along to Hawth and catch Evita.

Following smash hit runs in London, Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic thrilled the Hawth audience on Tuesday night.

Lucy O'Byrne (Eva Pern) and the cast of Evita UK Tour - (c) Pamela Raith

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from he small beginnings through to iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

The show is full of great songs and set pieces. And although the most famous song of all - Don't Cry For Me Argentina - is not one of my personal favourites, Lucy O’Byrne performed it brilliantly and really drew you in in what is a pivotal moment in the show.

From start to finish, O'Byrne embodied the iconic persona of Peron and delivered all the songs with emotion while Mike Sterlin is imperiousas Juan Peron.

But as good as O'Byrne and Sterling are, it's award-winning West End leading man Glenn Carter as the omnipresent Ché who holds the show together. He has two of the best two songs in the show - High-Flying Adored and Oh What A Circus.

And it was a slight revelation to me was that Another Suitcase in Another Hall is not sung by Eva! That was delivered beautifully by Cristina Hoey as Mistress. And there was also great local talent show with Isla Stove, who got a solo which she performed perfectly.

Evita is a compelling story with great drama, great songs, and great sets. And it's another high quality show put on at the Hawth - a wonderful setting for big productions like Evita.

SEE ALSO Shape of Water screening | Cabaret comedy with All That Malarkey | Comedy Beats return at Horley Cricket Club

For more information on Evita, visit www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

Tickets: Tue - Thu 7.30pm: £43.50, Wed & Thu 2.30pm: £38, Fri & Sat: £45.50.

Discounts: £5 off (Tue-Thu only). Groups 10 or more: £7.50 off.

Box Office: 01293 553636