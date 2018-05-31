REVIEW: Joyful evening of music in Cuckfield aims to change lives

Song recital by Jane Haughton, Nancy Cooley and friends, Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, May 16

At the première of the piano version of Elgar’s ‘Sea Pictures’ the legendary contralto Clara Butt, in a mermaid dress, had the composer as her accompanist.

Here, mezzo Jane Haughton, in blue and silver, was perfectly complemented by pianist Nancy Cooley (who also brought out the meditative charm of Debussy’s ‘Rêverie’). Every facet of the sea, from turbulence to contemplative stillness, was suggested in an animated yet sensitive interpretation of the great song cycle. No nuance was missed, no idiosyncrasy added, as these international award winners entranced and delighted a hushed capacity audience.

Their programme showcased Jane and Nancy’s wide musical range. A bright opening Mozart aria/audition piece, ‘Vado, ma dove?’, the contrasting moods of chansons d’amour by Cécile Chaminade, a sinister Handel revenge aria and two Barber songs culminated in a barnstorming comic finale, which drew tears of laughter and admiration.

Jane and Nancy are also accomplished teachers and impresarios, as their friends’ impressive contributions proved. Teenager Martha Clayton conveyed the understated tenderness of Britten’s ‘The Nurse’s Song’ and the depths of Barber’s ‘Crucifixion’. Oboeist Simon Edge-Partington, in Handel’s ‘Ogni Vento’ and as soloist in Britten’s ‘Pan’, played with lyricism and involvement, while Kate Hagan and Ben Halsey combined brilliantly with Jane in a tongue-in-cheek, hankie-waving trio from ‘Così Fan Tutte’. Kate and Jane, in ‘I Want to Sing in Opera’, amused us and easily met the criteria.

Such joyful music making will change young lives. Thanks to the generous audience and Cuckfield Local Market sponsors, Lovey Foundation (UK) will ship school clothes and stationery for child labourers in north east Ghana to start school this September.

From July 6 to 8 Nancy Cooley presents her Lewes Festival of Song. Visit www.lewesfestivalofsong.co.uk.

Picture: Melvyn Walmsley.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.