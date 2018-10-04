Roadshow celebrates the life and career of Johnny Cash at The Capitol

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will be stopping off at The Capitol, Horsham, on Friday, October 12 (7.30pm).

With Clive John giving an extraordinary performance as the Man in Black, this concert features a live band, complete with a brass section and the Carter sisters, as well as narration and visuals that offer a journey through the life of a great American icon.

It takes listeners from the 1950s right up to 2002 with all of the important stops in between.

A spokesperson said: “The show comes just 15 years after the anniversary of Johnny Cash’s death and is the perfect way for fans to celebrate his life as this tribute act is the only one endorsed by the Cash family.”

Singer Clive John commented: “It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Johnny Cash sadly passed away, although it is clear his legacy continues to thrive.

“Through the Johnny Cash Roadshow we have worked hard to create a show that provides a real insight into Cash’s life and musical career and will look forward to honouring the 15 year milestone with fans.”

Hits include ‘Hurt’, ‘Folsom Prison Blues’, ‘A Boy Named Sue’ and ‘Ring of Fire’.

Tickets cost £24.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.