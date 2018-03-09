Sing along to Frank Sinatra’s hits at The Hawth, Crawley

That’s Life – The Frank Sinatra Story comes to The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Saturday, March 17 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “On the 60th anniversary of the release of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Come Fly With Me’ and his performance in High Society next to Grace Kelly, this is a one of a kind theatre show celebrating the life story of the legendary singer.

“That’s Life – The Frank Sinatra Story commemorates the incredible life and music of Frank Sinatra, taking audiences through the timeline of ups and downs that made him the historic musical figure that he is today – from big band singer to international superstar and now, an icon.”

Creator and co-producer Frank Cognoscenti performs the icon’s songbook. Frank has been singing as Sinatra for more than 15 years.

He said: “I felt it was time to create a show that was dedicated to the man himself.

“As a true fan, this is a dream come true for me to be able to create a show that combines Sinatra’s full and incredible life story, with 40 handpicked master pieces from his impressive songbook.

“We have worked hard to recreate the exact sound of the original arrangements using a full orchestra for our studio recordings, as well as using the original recordings and concert performances as reference and inspiration.”

The show touches on events in Sinatra’s life and recreates many important points in his career, such as The Frank Sinatra Show in 1952 with Louis Armstrong, The Royal Festival hall concerts in 1962 and 1970, the Live at the Sands concert in 1965, and The Sinatra and Jobim TV Special in 1967.

Frank continued: “I want the audience to enjoy and sing along to the classics, as well as hear some rarely performed gems. We want people to go away having seen the great details of Sinatra’s challenging but incredible life. This is quite a large-scale production, with an incredible amount of thought and hard work, out of love and respect for Sinatra. This is like no other Sinatra Show that has toured before.”

Tickets cost £23 from 01293 553636.

