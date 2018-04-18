Singer Martine McCutcheon takes new album to The Hawth

Singer, television personality and actress Martine McCutcheon is at Crawley’s Hawth Theatre on Sunday, May 6 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Martine McCutcheon first found fame as Tiffany Mitchell in Eastenders in the 1990s, before releasing her platinum-selling debut solo album You, Me & Us in 1999, which included the number one single ‘Perfect Moment’.

“West End and TV roles followed and along the way she became the nation’s sweetheart.

“In 2003, Martine memorably played Natalie opposite Hugh Grant in Love Actually.

“Now 41, happily married and the mother of a two-year-old, the time felt right to return to the studio. Martine has co-written most of the songs on the new album, Lost and Found, with her husband, the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Jack McManus, and she has never sounded better!

“Martine is back not only musically; she also reprised her role in the Comic Relief reunion of Love Actually last year and has just wrapped a film with Alan Davies called The Bromley Boys. However it’s music that’s her main focus.

“Her first single, ‘Say I’m Not Alone’, is a song like nothing Martine has ever recorded before; big, bold, brash, merging clanging guitars, thumping drums and a hard hitting lyric. Other album highlights include the rocky ‘Any Sign Of Life’, the beautiful ‘Stay With Me’ (which is a duet with Jack) and album closer ‘Rebellion’.”

The album is a deeply personal record that deals with everything from relationships to an illness that saw her unable to work.

Martine said: “Life brought this album about very gradually. It was a really unconscious thing. I started writing the songs at a time in my life when I’d lost everything.”

The Hawth concert will be a chance to hear Martine perform songs from Lost and Found in a stripped-back setting, as well as some of her previous hits and fan-favourites. There will also be lots of anecdotes from her career, plus a chance to ask some questions.

Tickets cost £30. Call the box office on 01293 553636.

