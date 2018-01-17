Singing day with Jo

Helen Bradley and Jo Sercombe are organising a singing day to be held in North Mundham Village Hall on Saturday, February 3 from 10am-4pm.

There will be no need to read music to take part in Sing Jazz & Soul with Jo. The price is £15 per person. Contact Helen on 01243 533744.

Helen said: “Jo Sercombe works in Bath and nationally as a vocalist, musical director and workshop leader and is particularly keen to make singing accessible to all, regardless of skill or experi-ence. She travels the country working with community choirs, schools, colleges, businesses and leisure-time learning centres. Closer to home, she founded and directs the Bath Community Gospel Choir and the Vivid gospel quartet, lectures in singing for actors and community music practice at Bath Spa University and creates new music with Young Carers groups as part of Bath Philharmonia’s education team. Jo enjoys her role as president of the Priston Music Festival and is also gospel workshop specialist.”