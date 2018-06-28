Six superb tribute acts at Horsham Fake Festival 2018

Horsham Fake Festival is back this weekend with six quality tribute bands.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 30 (12pm-11pm), at Horsham Park.

Oasish. Picture by Greg Strachey

Acts include: The Police Force (1pm), Stereotonics (2.45pm), The Jam’d (4.30pm), Guns2Roses (6.15pm), Oasish (8pm) and Coldplace (9.45pm).

Organisers say this should be the best Fake Fest yet thanks to the line-up of awesome bands that are almost the real deal.

The festival will also have a ‘cashless’ licensed bar inside the marquee, with chilled lager, cider, bitter, spirits, wines and soft drinks. Drink tokens are £3.50 each and are available from the token desk to the side of the bar.

There will also be a variety of independent traders offering a range of treats like pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes, as well as an array of stalls and fun activities for children.

Find out more at www.fakefestivals.co.uk or follow Fake Festival on Facebook.

