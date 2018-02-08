Songwriter and poet Emily Maguire brings enchanting tunes to The Hawth, Crawley

Singer, songwriter, composer, poet and multi-instrumentalist Emily Maguire tours to The Hawth studio, Crawley on Saturday, February 10 (7.45pm).

Spokesman George Hodkinson said: “Her heartfelt, thought-provoking lyrics, emotive voice and spellbinding live performances have won her fans across the globe.

“Classically trained as a child on piano, cello, flute and recorder, Emily taught herself guitar aged 21 when she found herself stuck at home with fibromyalgia pain syndrome.

“Back on her feet again and fed up with grey skies and concrete, Emily gave up her flat in London for a shack made out of recycled wood, tin and potato sacks on a goat farm in the Australian bush. Together with Aussie bass player and producer Christian Dunham, she financed her first two albums by making and selling goats cheese.

“Emily and Christian returned from Australia in 2007 to tour with American legend Don McLean, playing all the major UK concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall. Her third album Believer, released in 2009, received regular airplay on Radio 2 and won rave reviews in the music press.

“Emily hid her struggles with bipolar disorder until she published her first book Start Over Again. Launched on Radio 2 on World Mental Health Day in 2010, it generated a huge response from listeners moved by Emily’s openness and willingness to share her experiences of psychosis and depression.

“In 2014 an intensive tour of Germany triggered chronic tennis elbow, leaving her unable to play her instruments for 18 months Devastated, she suffered a deep depression that lasted a year.

“In 2017, recovered again, Emily released her hauntingly beautiful fifth album A Bit Of Blue (produced by Nigel Butler) to critical acclaim in the music press.”

Together with Christian, Emily has been touring again and entrancing audiences wherever she goes.

Tickets for the gig cost £13 (unreserved). Call 01293 553636.

